Two tourism projects lined up for City of Destiny

Skytower project at Kailasagiri and floating restaurant on the ship that ran aground near Tenneti Park to be added attractions

The Tourism Department is working on two major projects for the city — skytower project at Kailasagiri and floating restaurant on the ship that ran aground near Tenneti Park. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao announced about the projects at a press meet here on Saturday .

According to the Tourism Department officials, the skytower project is a tall structure having two or three floors containing a restaurant, a gaming zone, entertainment zone and other attractions for tourists, with a panoramic view of the city from the top floor. It will be a star attraction for the tourists, said officials.

“Earlier VMRDA has proposed such project and initiated works, but things did not materialise. With the new policy coming in, the project can now be grounded,” said a senior tourism official from the city.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that they are ready for the project if any private entrepreneur comes forward. The cost estimates and others details for the project will be known once a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was also positive to the proposal for converting the ship into a floating restaurant. He said that the government would make all efforts to ground the project.

“Our department officials have discussed about the project with the people concerned who were about to scrap the ship. The discussions are in final stages. If they hand over the ship to us, we will convert it into a restaurant,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. He said that this would be one of biggest attractions in the city.

When asked about the safety of the project, the Minister said that they are in touch with the port officials about the safety and will take all measures either by constructing a jetty or going by what the experts say.

It may be remembered that the 80-metre and 3000-tonne Bangladeshi ship MV Maa with about 15 crew members onboard ran aground near Tenneti Park here on October 13, due to bad weather. Officers from the Tourism Department had visited the ship several times to asses the possibilities.

According to a senior official, their plan is to have a restaurant, a convention centre/hall for parties or conferences. “On the deck, we plan to have a family restaurant on one side and a place for drink-n-dine on the other side,” the official said. The department has also proposed to construct a hanging bridge to connect the restaurant from the beach side. The Tourism Department is also seeking help of Marine Engineering Department of Andhra University.