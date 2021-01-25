Two missing girls traced and handed over to parents

Two girls, who had gone missing at various beaches in the city due to heavy crowd, were traced and handed over to their parents here on Sunday.

In one incident, a six-year-old girl Rishitha from Marripalem, who had gone missing at Ramakrishna Beach was traced by a young woman Aruna from the city. The woman had not only brought the missing girl to the police at Beach Control Room, but also waited with the girl for about an hour at the outpost, until her parents arrived and the girl was handed over. The police applauded Ms. Aruna, who is from Poorna Market. Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha took to social media to appreciate Ms. Aruna for her kindness on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Mr. Manish said that Ms. Aruna is a role model for the society.

In another incident, family of Riaz from Gajuwaka came to Rushikonda beach on Sunday evening. Their five-year-old daughter Rishika had gone missing in the crowd. Duty Police Constable Das traced the girl and handed her over to her parents and also created safety awareness among the crowd. Beach tourists congratulated Mr. Das.