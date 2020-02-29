Two men electrocuted while putting up flexi

Two persons were electrocuted after they came into contact with live wires while putting up a flexi, in Sri Ram Nagar Colony under Anakapalle (Town) police station limits on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday late night.

According to police, Y. Jagadeesh (40) and M. Srinu (40), who lived in the same street were putting up a flexi on the terrace of their house on the occasion of a local festival.

“May be because of strong winds, the live wires came in contact with them. They died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anakapalle,” said SI L. Bhaskara Rao. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.