Two men electrocuted while putting up flexi

Two persons were electrocuted after they came into contact with live wires while putting up a flexi, in Sri Ram Nagar Colony under Anakapalle (Town) police station limits on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday late night.
According to police, Y. Jagadeesh (40) and M. Srinu (40), who lived in the same street were putting up a flexi on the terrace of their house on the occasion of a local festival.
“May be because of strong winds, the live wires came in contact with them. They died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anakapalle,” said SI L. Bhaskara Rao. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.