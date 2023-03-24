HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident at Bheemunipatnam

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (30) and Durga Prasad (25), both residents of Srikakulam.

March 24, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth died in a road accident on the NH-16 at Valandapeta under Bheemunipatnam police station limits during the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (30) and Durga Prasad (25), both residents of Srikakulam.

Bheemunipatnam police station Inspector K. Lakshmana Murthy said that the accident occurred when the youth were heading to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam in their car. The police said one of the front tyres of the car burst when the vehicle was moving at a high speed.

The driver failed to control the vehicle and the car jumped the road divider and hit a Visakhapatnam-bound bus head-on. The youth died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case.

Related Topics

road accident / death / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.