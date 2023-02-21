Two juveniles taken into custody for being ‘involved’ in eight house break-ins at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Bheemunipatnam (crime) police have taken two juveniles in conflict with law into their custody for allegedly being involved in eight house break-ins and stealing around 30 tolas of gold ornaments from them. The police have also arrested another five persons and taken another juvenile into their custody, who acted as receivers of the stolen property in this case.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G Naganna said that the two juveniles of 16 and 15 years of age from Tagarapuvalasa have been breaking into locked houses over a period of time. “We found that one of the receivers, I. Ganesh, had encouraged the two juveniles to commit these crimes in order to fulfil their wishes,” he said.

The juveniles with the help of Ganesh would conduct a recce on locked houses in the morning. The trio especially targeted houses of employees from a renowned companies in Bheemunipatnam, as they leave for morning shift every day. After the recce, they gain entry into the houses by breaking the locks and commit the thefts, the DCP said.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case. A team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (CCS) D. Sravan Kumar took the accused into custody and sent to juvenile home.

The police have recovered 30 tolas of gold ornaments (355 grams), ₹16,000 and other valuables.