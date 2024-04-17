Two juveniles among 11 held in Arilova murder case

April 17, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police on April 16 (Tuesday) arrested nine persons and took two juveniles into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder of a contract employee of the Veterinary Department whose body was found with several injuries near a burial ground at Srikrishnapuram on April 12.

However, the main accused in the case, identified as Vijayalakshmi, is absconding.

The deceased, D. Amareswar (32), was a resident of Yernidurga Nagar in Arilova.

Acting on a complaint, the police formed teams and started the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vijayalakshmi and M. Balakrishna, a rowdy-sheeter from Pendurthi, had some financial and personal issues with Amareswar. They allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Amareswar, with the help of other accused, the police said.