GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two juveniles among 11 held in Arilova murder case

The body of D. Amareswar, a contract employee of the Veterinary Department, was found near a burial ground on April 12

April 17, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

The city police on April 16 (Tuesday) arrested nine persons and took two juveniles into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder of a contract employee of the Veterinary Department whose body was found with several injuries near a burial ground at Srikrishnapuram on April 12.

However, the main accused in the case, identified as Vijayalakshmi, is absconding.

The deceased, D. Amareswar (32), was a resident of Yernidurga Nagar in Arilova.

Acting on a complaint, the police formed teams and started the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vijayalakshmi and M. Balakrishna, a rowdy-sheeter from Pendurthi, had some financial and personal issues with Amareswar. They allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Amareswar, with the help of other accused, the police said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.