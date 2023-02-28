Two injured in HPCL refinery fire in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons were injured in a fire at the Additional Tanks Projects (ATP) site of HPCL Visakh Refinery here under the Malkapuram police limits.

The incident took place on Monday night but came to light on Tuesday, the police said.

The injured were identified as HPCL staff - contract driver G. Ramana (52) of 104 area and technician (operations) C. Chandrababu (19) of Pendurthy in the city.

Malkapuram Circle Inspector Beera Ludhar Babu said that the fire broke out at the ATP site around 10.50 p.m. due to the crude oil waste treatment plant catching fire. The two injured were taken to HPCL dispensary and shifted to a corporate hospital in Arilova, where they are undergoing treatment.

“The HPCL dispensary doctors, who treated the injured, informed us that Ramana has 60-70% burns and Chandrababu has 20% burns. Fire wing of HPCL brought the fire under control. A case has been registered,” Mr. Ludhar Babu said.

When contacted, the HPCL spokesperson admitted that there was a fire at their company’s ATP site, and two of their company staff, including a contact worker, were injured.