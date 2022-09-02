Two held, seven two-wheelers recovered in Visakhapatnam
The arrest of a bike lifter and a juvenile for allegedly stealing a motorcycle, led to the recovery of six other stolen vehicles.
J. Naveen (19) and his accomplice, a 17-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law, were taken into custody by the police on a charge of stealing a bike at Adarsh Nagar under Arilova Police Station limits. Acting on a complaint by D. Raju of Adarsh Nagar that his motorcycle, which he parked outside his house late on August 24 night was missing, a special team, headed by Dwaraka Crime CI Vijay Kumar and SI T. Rukmangada Rao, was formed and based on CC camera footage and other evidence, the accused were caught when they were going on the stolen bike.
Interrogation of the accused, revealed that they had stolen six other two-wheelers under Arilova, MVP and Parawada Police Station limits. The stolen vehicles were seized from their possession.
The other members of the special police team were HC (Arilova Crime PS) Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and PC J. Malleswara Mallik (Arilova Crime PS).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.