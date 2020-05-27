Two held for ‘illegal transport of sand’

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons who were illegally transporting sand at Gangavaram in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The police seized about 27 tonnes of sand along with the lorry.

Based on credible information, teams of CTF under supervision of ACP(CTF) A. Trinad Rao conducted raid at Gangavaram area and arrested the two persons while they were transporting sand illegally. Police found that the sand was about to delivered at Sheela Nagar. The case has been handed over to New Port police station. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, another team of CTF conducted raid at Gollalapalem area under II Town police station limits and arrested five persons while they were indulging in money. An amount of ₹34,830 was seized from them. Case along with seized property has been handed over to II Town police station.