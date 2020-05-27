Visakhapatnam

Two held for ‘illegal transport of sand’

Lorry with 27 tonnes of sand was seized

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons who were illegally transporting sand at Gangavaram in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The police seized about 27 tonnes of sand along with the lorry.

Based on credible information, teams of CTF under supervision of ACP(CTF) A. Trinad Rao conducted raid at Gangavaram area and arrested the two persons while they were transporting sand illegally. Police found that the sand was about to delivered at Sheela Nagar. The case has been handed over to New Port police station. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, another team of CTF conducted raid at Gollalapalem area under II Town police station limits and arrested five persons while they were indulging in money. An amount of ₹34,830 was seized from them. Case along with seized property has been handed over to II Town police station.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:53:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-held-for-illegal-transport-of-sand/article31689741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY