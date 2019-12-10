Two arrested, 26 two-wheelers seized

A special task force formed by the city police on Tuesday arrested two people on charge of stealing motorcycles and recovered 26 vehicles from their possession.

Keeping in view the rise in the number of two-wheeler thefts in the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in the last one year, the special task force was formed comprising the personnel and officers from PM Palem crime wing and Central Crime Station (CCS). The team was led by CCS ACP D. Surya Sravan Kumar and PM Circle Inspector B. Srinivasa Rao.

Acting on reliable information and continuous tracking, the team arrested Tamineni Mahesh (26) and Gandi Asha Raju (22), both residents of Madhurwada area.

“Both the accused started stealing bikes to fund their bad habits,” Police Commissioner R.K. Meena told the media here.

ADCP (crimes) V. Suresh Babu, who supervised the operation, said that the accused duo would use duplicate keys to steal the two-wheelers from parking lots at public places or roadside parking.

“The accused are allegedly involved in five cases reported from Visakhapatnam city, three from Vizianagaram and 18 cases from Srikakulam district. We have recovered all the 26 two-wheelers including the three that the accused had sold,” said Mr. Sravan Kumar.

Cases have been registered and the accused have been remanded.

Man held for stealing cellphones

In another case, the police arrested a man on Tuesday and recovered about 1.5 tolas of gold ornaments and 20 cellphones. The accused has been identified as Bevara Satyanarayana (23), a native of Thondrangi village of Vizianagaram district.

According to the Police Commissioner, Satyanarayana is allegedly involved in more than 20 theft cases. “The accused would target hostels and bachelor quarters. We have been receiving a number of complaints off late. Dwaraka police station (crime) sub-inspector B. Ludhar Babu, worked with the CCS team, and arrested the accused,” he said.