TU 142 museum gets new sitting points

Visitors to the TU 142 Aircraft Museum were greeted by two new colourful structures installed outside the museum complex on Beach Road on Thursday.

At first glance, the structures in bright orange and yellow colours resembled a rising and falling wave. But, these are a new type of seating arrangement installed as part of the ‘Breathing City’ initiative of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

‘Breathing City’ initiative

“We designed the seating pattern with a portion of it having a back rest and the other without one. Visitors can sit on either side of the structures and take pictures with TU 142 Aircraft Museum in the background or the Kursura Submarine Museum on the other side,” Khushbu Davda, principal architect of Studio Emergence, Mumbai, who designed the structure told The Hindu.

“We want to engage not only with the government, but also with the people through our ‘Breathing City’ initiative which aims at reducing pollution. The seating arrangements have been given a coat of non-corrosive paint to withstand the moist weather on the beach,” said Peeyush Bachlaus, Assistant Vice President (Marketing) of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

Earlier, modern eco-friendly seating arrangements provided by the Kansai Nerolac were inaugurated by VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision was to develop Visakhapatnam on par with other top cities in the country.

Describing Vizag at the ‘heart of Andhra Pradesh’, Mr. Rao stressed on the need for planned growth in tune with the growing population.

CSR activity

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said that Nerolac had installed the seating arrangements free of cost as part of its CSR activity. The VMRDA has plans to take up more projects in association with Nerolac, he added.