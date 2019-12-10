TROPMET-2019 at Andhra University from December 11

The annual national symposium on weather and climate TROPMET-2019, organised by the Indian Meteorological Society, is back at Andhra University after a gap of 23 years.

The four-day symposium, being hosted by the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography of AU, and IMS-Visakhapatnam chapter, will be inaugurated at the convocation hall by Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences, M. Rajeevan, on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that TROPMET was being held since 1992 and AU had last hosted it in 1996.

Global warming

Stressing on the importance of the symposium, he said that world over weather and climate change was the important factor, in the present day. “Due to global warming we are experience erratic climate change, and it is necessary that experts deliberate on various issues and come out with a solution,” he said.

He said that in the earlier days, it was not possible to predict the weather properly, but today with technology and various tools such as data mining and big data, experts are able to predict more closely.

500 delegates

Speaking about the symposium, Prof. S.S.V.S. Ramakrishna, said that about 500 delegates including scientists, research scholars and experts from across India and foreign counties will be attending the four-day meet.

During the four days, various topics such as observations in climate variability and changes, atmospheric modelling at regional and global scales, land-ocean interactive processes, climate-water-and energy connections and impact of aerosols in climate change will be discussed.

Apart from Dr. Rajeevan, the others to address the inaugural session are Prasad Reddy, S.K. Dash, president IMS, M. Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, and Akhilesh Gupta, advisor Department of Science and Technology.

According to Dr. Mohapatra, the recommendations of the symposium will be handed over to the DST and Ministry of Earth Sciences. The symposium will begin at 9 a.m.