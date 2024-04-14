GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to fallen heroes on National Fire Service Day in Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner recalls the services of the Fire Services Department

April 14, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Fire Department observed National Fire Service Day at the Suryabagh Fire Station here on Sunday. Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar attended the programme as the chief guest.

Mr. Ravi Shankar, along with Regional Fire Officer (Zone I) Niranjan Reddy and District Fire Officer (DFO) S. Renukaiah, paid tributes and remembered the firemen who were martyred on duty. He recalled the services of the Fire Services Department and hailed how the firemen put their lives in danger to keep others safe.

Mr. Ravi Shankar unveiled posters, pamphlets and banners to create awareness on the fire services week. Later, prizes were distributed to children who won in various competitions, seminars and essay writing competitions organised in connection with National Fire Service Day.

Awareness programmes

Officials from the Fire Department will organise week-long awareness programmes on fire safety in various public places. A special expo displaying all the firefighting equipment was organised during the programme.

Mr. Renukaiah said that the expo will be on display throughout the week.

Assistant Fire Officer P. Simhachalam and others were present.

