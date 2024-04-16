Tribal people of Anakapalli ask for polling stations near their hamlets

April 16, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Residents of 17 interior hamlets falling under Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency limits have requested authorities concerned to set up polling stations near their localities in order to enable them to cast their vote in the coming elections.

The hamlets, which are part of Rolugunta and Ravikamatam mandals of Chodavaram Assembly segment, and Lingapuram in Narsipatnam municipality of Narsipatnam Assembly segment, are home to nearly 1,400 voters.

As part of the division of gram panchayats, authorities had allotted them Sarabhavaram gram panchayat, which is about 10 km away from the newly-created Arla gram panchayat.

“I cast my vote in the nearest Arla gram panchayat during the Panchayat Raj elections in 2021. Now, Arla’s name is not there in the list of polling stations. How can Arla be eligible for panchayat elections but not for general elections? If there are no polling stations in nearby areas, we will be forced to walk for at least 10-15 km or ride on horseback to cast our vote,” said Pangi Shanti, a tribal woman belonging to the Kondu tribe, from Pedda Garuvu hamlet. The Kondu tribe is categorised under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

CPI(M) Anakapalli district executive committee member Govind said it was surprising that officials who set up the polling station in Arla gram panchayat for the panchayat elections did not consider doing so for the general elections. Over 1,400 voters of 17 tribal hamlets may find it difficult to travel more than 10 km to cast their votes, that too during the summer, if the polling stations are not located nearby, he said.

According to election officials, a polling station requires at least five polling officers — one presiding officer, two assistant presiding officers and three other polling officers. This apart, there should be a sufficient number of security personnel depending on the nature of the area, and there should be a proper building with a clearly demarcated entry and exit.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday (April 15), an election official in Anakapalli revenue division said, “Anakapalli RDO Chinni Krishna is expected to tour the mandals to see if there is any possibility of setting up a polling station there. However, the likelihood is low as there is not enough time.”