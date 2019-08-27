Trains cancelled to facilitate safety works

Several train services have been cancelled to facilitate the non-interlocking works and safety related works at Ballabhgarh station on the Tuglakabad-Palwal route of Northern Railway, the officials have said.

The cancelled services include train no. 22415 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP AC Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam station on September 6; 22416 New Delhi –Visakhapatnam AP AC Express, scheduled to leave New Delhi station on September 8; 18507 Visakhapatnam- Amritsar Hirakud Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 5 and 6; 18508 Amritsar- Visakhapatnam Hirakhud Express, slated for departure from Amritsar station on September 8 and 11; 12807 Visakhapatnam- Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express, leaving Vizag on September 4 and 5, and train no. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station on September 6 and 7, G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway said here on Monday.