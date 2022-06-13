Traffic diversions to be imposed in Visakhapatnam on June 14 in view of T20 cricket match

RTC to operate special buses from various parts of the city

RTC to operate special buses from various parts of the city

There will be traffic diversions in view of the T20 International Cricket Match between India and South Africa at the YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium at Pothina Mallayyapalem (PM Palem), near Madhurawada, here, being held on Tuesday.

The traffic diversion will be in force from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight. Vehicles coming from Anakapalli side and going towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam would be diverted via Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi and Anandapuram.

Heavy vehicles going from the city towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram would be diverted via NAD Junction, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Anandapuram and those going from Hanumanthawaka Junction towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam would be diverted via Adavivaram, Sattarapu Junction and Anandapuram.

Heavy vehicles coming from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and going towards Anakapalli would be diverted via Anandapuram and Pendurthi.

RTC buses and vehicles, not going to the cricket stadium, would be diverted via Visakha Valley School Junction (NH), and diverted via Beach Road, Rushikonda, Timmapuram, Jurong Junction and Marikavalasa, one hour prior to the start of the match and one hour before the conclusion of the match. The same route should be taken by vehicles coming from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, not going to the cricket stadium.

All heavy vehicles coming from Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam side towards Hanumanthawaka would be diverted at Old Adavivaram and have to go through Sontyam and Anandapuram.

Vehicles carrying those going to watch the match, emergency vehicles and vehicle of people of residential colonies in the vicinity of the match would be allowed.

Vehicles will be allowed on the regular route an hour after the start of the cricket match on both sides of the highway.

The city traffic police have appealed to motorists going to watch the cricket match to park their vehicles in an orderly manner at the designated places.

Autorickshaws will be allowed up to Yendada Junction. They will be diverted via GITAM College, Rushikonda, Beach Road, Timmapuram and Marikavalasa towards Anandapuram.

Vehicles should not be parked at the Shopping Complex adjacent to the stadium. Such vehicles would be towed away and fines would be levied on the motorist concerned.

Meanwhile, the RTC officials have appealed to those going to watch the cricket match to use the special buses being operated by the RTC from Kurmannapalem, Old Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Simhachalam, Old Head Post Office, RTC Complex and from Tagarapuvalasa and Bheemunipatnam side. The use of public transport will reduce congestion and minimise traffic jams.

The special buses will be operated from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and the return buses would be operated from 10 p.m. onwards.