Trade unions stage rasta roko near GVMC office

They criticise BJP MLC for supporting the strategic sale of steel plant

Representatives of the all party trade unions and people’s organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a rasta roko on the Main Road near the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office here on Friday criticising the statements of BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav supporting the decision of the Union government on the strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

JAC chairman M. Jaggu Naidu alleged that Mr. Madhav, who was elected by the graduates of North Andhra, was cheating the people with such statements and demanded his immediate resignation as an MLC. His statements were making a mockery of the agitation being organised by steel workers, trade unions and people’s organisation for the last six months, Mr. Jaggu Naidu said. He demanded that the MLC take back his statements and seek an apology from people.

Mr. Jaggu Naidu said that the privatisation of the VSP would deprive the youth of their employment chances, hinder the progress of the city and also betray social justice. Mr. Madhav should be the voice of the people in the council as an elected representative, but his remarks were an insult to people, Mr. Jaggu Naidu said.

JAC vice chairman P. Ramana said that if Mr. Madhav wanted to toe the line of the BJP, he should resign as MLC and seek re-election. He would be taught a lesson by the voters, Mr. Ramana said.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city president R.K.S.V. Kumar, Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyothiswara Rao, CITU leaders V. Krishna Rao, M. Subba Rao, Y. Raju and K. Penta Rao and DYFI city secretary U.S.N. Raju were among those who participated in the protest.