Tobacco can cause many cancers, says expert

Special Correspondent May 31, 2022 21:08 IST

‘Everyone over 40 years of age should go for an annual health check-up’

A seminar on ‘Cancer Awareness’ was organised by Apollo Cancer Centers, Visakhapatnam, on the theme: ‘Quit Tobacco, Protect Environment’, on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Tuesday. Dr. Suman Das, Dr. Yugandhar Sharma, Dr. A. Praveen, Dr. Karthika Chandra and Dr. Hemant Verma, who participated in the seminar, spoke on the ill-effects of tobacco on the environment apart from the health of smokers and passive smokers. Those who were addicted to tobacco and have recovered from COVID-19 have higher chances of getting cancer. They should quit tobacco immediately, the doctors said. Dr. Sami, CEO and MD of Apollo Cancer Centers, Visakhapatnam, explained that tobacco could cause many cancers. Preventive regular health check-ups in the early stages could save lives. He underlined the need for everyone over 40 years of age to go for an annual health check-up.



