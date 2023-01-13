Timings and stoppages of Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderbad released

January 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Railway officials of the Waltair Division have announced the timings of the Vande Bharat Express (VBE), which will be launched between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

The train will run for six days in a week (except Sunday) on the Visakhapatnam –Vijayawada- Khammam-Warangal-Secunderabad route.

On the inaugural day, Train No. 02844 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat special will tentatively leave Secunderabad at 10.30 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 8.45 p.m.

The inaugural train will have stoppages at Charlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Kondapalli, Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmahendravaram, Dwarapudi, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle, and Duvvada.

On a daily basis, Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. with effect from January 16 and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will leave Secunderabad at 3 p.m. with effect from January 16 and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 p.m.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal.

The train will have 16 coaches comprising Executive Class Chair Car and Chair Car.