‘Time to dispel fears over vitiligo’

Vitiligo is a disease occurring in 1%-2% of the population. Its symptom appears as white patches on face, hands and feet and some times, it can be a generalised disease, said K. Venkata Chalam, honorary national joint secretary of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), on the World Vitiligo Day, on Thursday.
The day is an initiative to build global awareness about vitiligo, in memory of American singer Michael Jackson, who suffered from vitiligo from the early 1980s until his death in 2009.
The pigment producing melanocytes are destroyed as a result of auto-immune process. Vitiligo creates psychological impact due to the stigma associated with it. Although it does not cause any physical harm, it comes in the way of life, education and job. All this is the result of misconceptions about the disease that it is contagious and that it cannot be treated. Apart from skin, there can be changes in eyes and ears though rarely, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath