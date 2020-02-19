Three sisters go missing from Dwaraka Nagar

Three girls aged between 17 and 22 years, all siblings, have reportedly gone missing from their house at Dwaraka Nagar in the city. The girls left home on February 17 evening and did not return.

The incident came to light after the police registered a missing case on Monday late night, acting on a complaint lodged by the girls’ father, Yerram Naidu who works as a watchman in an apartment.

According to police, the girls reportedly left home at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday when their parents were away. After returning home, the parents started searching for the girls.

At around 7 p.m., the parents received a text message on their mobile phones, in which the girls said that they had left home. They also asked the parents not to search for them. When the parents tried to call the number, the cellphone was switched off, the police said.

It is learnt that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the parents received another message from the girls, who said that they were safe. Sources said parents are suspecting that the girls are in Chennai.

Special teams formed

The police have formed three teams. Sources said the teams were checking the CCTV footage gathered from various places including bus and railway stations. The police are inquiring with private travel companies. Investigation is on.