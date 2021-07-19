Three persons, including police constable, arrested, 450 kg ganja seized

The Nakkapalle police arrested three persons, including a police constable, for their alleged involvement in ganja smuggling, on Monday. The police also seized over 450 kg dry ganja worth ₹50 lakh, when the trio was transporting it in a SUV near Nakkapalle in the Visakhapatnam district. A police constable attached to the Koyyuru police station G.A. Naidu was reportedly involved in the ganja trade.

The arrested were identified as Vasupalli Ramu (driver of SUV), G.A. Naidu and K. Jogi Naidu. The police said that Ramu used to drive the SUV carrying ganja while G.A. Naidu and his friend pilot the SUV on a two-wheeler to check and alert the SUV driver about police presence on the road. The police said that two more pilots escaped from the spot after noticing the police teams. The police also seized three bikes. A case has been registered and investigation is on to nab a few others in connection with the case.