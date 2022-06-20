Three arrested for robbing and injuring a person in Visakhapatnam

The police arrested three persons for beating and robbing a person near a bar and restaurant in Kobbaritotha area, here on Monday.

Addressing press conference here on Monday, ADCP (Crimes) S. Gangadharam said that the robbed amount of ₹1,200 may be small but the crime was serious, as the victim was beaten with a rod, which caused bleeding injuries, and then robbed.

The accused were identified as Desuraju Dinesh Kumar, Chilla Pydi Raju and Aadi Shanmuk, all aged around 20 to 21 years and residents of Kobbaritotha.

Main accused Dinesh Kumar is a habitual offender and was involved in a number of crimes. He is also a rowdy-sheeter, said Mr. Gangadharam.

The accused were ganja addicts, the police said.