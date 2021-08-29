Thousands form human chain to protest planned privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Holding placards, the participants stood on one side of the NH-16 right from 8 a.m. and continued their protest till around 10 a.m.

The 10-km long human chain, organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which is spearheading the agitation against the Modi government's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), turned out to be a huge success with thousands of people participating on Sunday.

Hundreds of steel workers and displaced persons, their family members, including women and children and the public stood along the National Highway-16 (NH-16) from Aganampudi to Akkireddypalem as they formed the human chain to deplore the adamant attitude of the Modi government, in going ahead with the move to put its share in VSP on strategic sale.

The protesters included women and children. The police diverted vehicles on alternative routes to prevent traffic jams.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who came to express solidarity with the striking workers, left after a brief while, when some of the workers reportedly sought his resignation as MP in protest against the privatisation of the VSP.

The participants raised slogans like: “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku” and “Save Vizag Steel” and said that the time has come again for the people to raise their voice against the BJP government, which was trying to sell PSUs with the objective of handing them over to the corporate groups.

Leaders of various trade unions recalled that 33 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam and the villagers gave 26,500 acres of land for it with the fond hope that their children would get jobs in the plant. They said that the agitation would be continued till the Centre revoked its decision. They said that representatives of corporate groups, which were trying to acquire the plant, would not be allowed to come into the city.

Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, Adinarayana, J. Ayodhyaram and Mantri Rajasekhar, CPI State assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA T. Gurumurthy Reddy, former Minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy were among those who participated in the protest at different places.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strikes being organised by the Porata Committee near the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem continued for the 200th day on Sunday.