The Oberoi Group representatives visit Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

State Government decided to allot 40-acre land of the Tourism Department to the company on lease-cum-rent basis, say officials

January 29, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna along with representatives of The Oberoi Group visited the 40-acre land at Annavaram area in Bheemunipatnam mandal here on Sunday. The State Government has decided to allot the land, which belongs to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, under lease-cum-rent basis to the company, the officials said.

Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, Vikram Oberoi, president of Corporate Affairs, Rajaraman Shankar and others visited the site. During the visit, Mr Mallikarjuna gave a presentation on how Visakhapatnam has emerged as a tourism destination and on the upcoming government projects in the city.

Executive Director, A.P. Tourism Department, A.L. Mal Reddy, Regional Director of Tourism Department, Visakhapatnam, Srinivasa Pani, and R.D.O of Bheemunipatnam, Bhaskar Reddy were present.

