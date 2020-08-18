Tension prevails as farmer makes suicide bid at Tahsildar’s office

A tense situation prevailed at the Tahsildar Office, when a farmer allegedly attempted suicide, at S. Rayavaram in the district on Monday.
Polavarapu Kannayya of Pedapuppalam village owned 1.13 cents of land in Survey no. 304. On the death of Kannayya in 2007, his son P. Ramana, applied for transfer of the passbook on his name. The revenue officials while transferring the property on his name, registered the extent as 0.77 cents, instead of 1.13 cents. Ramana was illiterate and did not notice the discrepancy. His sons, Appa Rao and Nookaraju had been making rounds to the VRO Eswara Rao along with the documents for the last eight months, without any result. Later, they came to know that the 0.36 cents of land was registered in the name of P. Appalakonda of the same village reportedly after taking bribe from him.
They questioned the VRO on it and he reportedly replied in a reckless manner. Vexed that there was no way of getting back their lost land, Nookaraju poured diesel on himself in a bid to take the extreme step but was prevented from doing so by those around him.
Tahsildar Satyanarayana came out of the office and advised Nookaraju to lodge a complaint. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
