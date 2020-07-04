Temporary rythu bazaars to continue for some more time

Temporary rythu bazaars, which were set up to ensure easy supply of essentials and proper implementation of social distancing norms, to continue for some more months in the view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the district.

According to Joint Collector G. Venugopal Reddy, there is a proposal of setting up three more rythu bazaars, including one each at Arilova and Madhurawada. However due to the COVID-19 crisis, taking up such works is not possible as of now. To ease congestions at the existing rythu bazaars, the temporary markets which were set up nearby vacant grounds will continue. Some farmers from the existing rythu bazaars will be selling vegetables at those places, he said.

“At present, we are having 30 temporary rythu bazaars and 47 mobile rythu bazaars. Mobile rythu bazaars are being sent to containment areas,” he said

The district administration has also decided to tighten safety protocol and implement COVID-19 rules strictly at the rythu bazaars.

Though the Marketing Department has drawn circles at all the counters to ensure physical distancing, people are seen ignoring the safety measures, while purchasing vegetables.

Moreover many are seen coming to rythu bazaars without face masks. Especially on weekends, some rythu bazaars are reporting congestion.

“In every meeting, I have been asking the officials to make sure physical distancing is properly implemented in the rythu bazaars. The Collector has already issued orders to impose fine on persons without wearing masks. People are requested to wear mask without fail while coming to such places,” Mr. Venugopal Reddy said.