GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam student wing activists hurl eggs at IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s flexi

The student wing of the TDP resorted to the step after the Minister criticised their party leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh

February 23, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TNSF activists hurling eggs at the photo of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

TNSF activists hurling eggs at the photo of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Activists of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), a wing of TDP, hurled eggs at a flexi of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath at Seven Hills Hospital Junction, here in the city on February 22 (Thursday). This protest comes after the Minister criticised TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu and its National general secretary Nara Lokesh in a press meet recently.

The TNSF members arranged a large flexi of the Minister at the Junction and then hurled eggs, raising slogans against him as well as the YSR Congress Party. (YSRCP).

During the protest, TNSF president Pranav Gopal said that Minister Gudivada Amarnath has no right to speak about Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh. When Mr. Lokesh was the IT Minister, the State had seen a number of investments, but the YSRCP government had forced the companies out of the State, he said.

He demanded Mr. Amarnath speak about the investments which he had brought to the State in his tenure as the IT Minister. He also said that people are ready to teach a lesson to Amarnath in the coming elections.

“This is just a trailer. If Amarnath speaks against our leaders in the future, the consequences will be severe,” he warned.

YSRCP reacts

To counter the protest organised by the TNSF, members of the YSRCP youth wing on Thursday evening staged a protest in which they threw ‘pappu’ (dal) on the flexi of TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh. The members alleged that Lokesh has not even won as a corporator and has no right to speak against a Minister.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.