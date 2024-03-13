GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister to introduce Steel Plant Declaration at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on March 15

Congress will support any party opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says CWC member

March 13, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudra Raju and representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) have called upon the public to make the public meeting, being held as part of the Steel Plant Declaration of the Congress Party, at Ukkunagaram on March 15, a huge success.

At a media conference organised at Ukkunagaram here on Wednesday, Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Congress was responsible for increasing the value of the land given by the farmers for establishment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP). The Congress government had established the steel plant in backward region of North Andhra with the objective of providing employment to the local people and others in the public sector.

He said that the common objective should be to prevent privatisation of VSP. This was the reason why the Congress would support any party, which would include it in their manifesto and organise struggles for protection of VSP. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would introduce the Steel Plant Declaration at the public meeting. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition parties were doing injustice to the people of the State on the issue.

APCC Working president P. Rakesh Reddy said that the public meeting would be held at the Trishna Grounds in Ukkunagaram at 4 p.m. on March 15. APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, manifesto committee members Pallam Raju, Raghuveera Reddy and J.D. Seelam would also participate in the meeting. INDIA Bloc partners CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CPI State secretary Ramakrishna and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State leaders would also participate in the meeting and extend their support to the declaration.

Film Director P. Satya Reddy said that the trailer of film ‘Ukku Satyagraham’, which was shot in the backdrop of the Steel Plant agitation, would be released by Mr. Revanth Reddy on the occasion. He hoped that the film would infuse new zeal in the fight against privatisation of VSP.

VUPPC leader D. Adinarayana, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, J. Ayodhyaram and Ganapathi Rao said that steel workers have been agitating for the past 1,126 days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.