Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urges people of A.P. to give a leg-up for the Congress in State

March 16, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has called upon people and Congress party cadre to work hard to make APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, the true political successor of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Revanth Reddy urged people to give at least five MP seats and 25 MLA seats to the Congress party in the ensuing general elections so that Ms. Sharmila could stand by the people and question the government on their behalf.

The Telangana Chief Minister was in city on Saturday to participate in the meeting arranged by the party on ‘Visakha Ukku - Telugodi Hakku’, at Trishna Grounds on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant premises.

The party organised the public meeting to announce its commitment to save RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from the BJP’s privatisation move.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said he came to Visakhapatnam to protect the rights of the Telugu people from parties such as the BJP. “Even though the two States are geographically separated, people are like brothers and sisters,” he added.

“The existing parties and their leaders like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are direct and indirect supporters of the BJP. We call the BJP as Babu, Jagan and Pawan, who are not questioning the saffron party on behalf of the people. Even though there are no seats, the BJP is indirectly ruling the State. A.P. needs a leader and a strong political force, which should work for people and fight against the BJP. It is possible with only Ms. Sharmila and the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy further said that YSR was the only leader in the Congress in the past who fought against the BJP and brought the Congress to power. “I also drew inspiration from YSR during the elections in Telangana in which the Congress won 65 seats and formed the government. This is due to continuous efforts without giving up hope,” he added.

“Now, Ms. Sharmila will also fight in Andhra Pradesh like her father without giving up hope and will soon bring back the past glory to the party. Telangana Congress team is also supporting her in A.P. Initially, we are asking people to give at least five MP seats and 25 MLA seats to enable her to stand by the people and question the governments. Later, we will slowly form a government,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.