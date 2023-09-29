TDP leaders continue protest against Naidu’s arrest

September 29, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers continued their protests against the arrest of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In some areas, the TDP supporters shaved their heads as a mark of protest while while members of the TDP’s women’s wing staged protests by sweeping roads at Venkojipalem area.

Prayers were offered at several temples by the cadres for the release of Mr. Naidu, who is serving remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and president of Telugu Nadu Student Force (TNSF) Pranav Gopal staged a protest at the TDP office.

TDP leaders from the South constituency conducted campaigns against Mr. Naidu’s arrest by taking part in a candlelight march near the TDP office.

In Narsipatnam of Anakapalli district, supporters of Mr. Naidu staged a protest by standing in waist-deep water.

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam TDP Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao condemned the police action of preventing TDP leaders from staging protests. He alleged that democracy was being stifled in Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.