TDP doing false propaganda over capital shift and allotment of offices, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

The Millenium Towers was built on about 2 lakh sq. feet of government land at Rushikonda and when the government is in need of buildings for its employees, it has decided to use it, he says

November 24, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath | Photo Credit: File Photo

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and a section of the media supporting it have been doing false propaganda against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ever since the government has released a G.O to identify buildings for the government officials in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference here in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said that Millenium Towers was built on about 2 lakh sq. feet of government land at Rushikonda. When the government is in need of buildings for its employees, it has decided to use it. But some TDP leaders are creating baseless rumours saying that IT companies would not come to Vizag again, which is atrocious. He said that the stiff opposition from the TDP and JSP leaders shows their hatred for the Uttarandhra region.

He said that the only reason TDP national president N. Chandrababu and his leaders have been opposing the three capitals proposal was because they fear they would face real estate losses if the capital is shifted from the Amaravati region. He also said that Mr. Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and even Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan do not have the right to question the government’s move since they are non-locals to Vizag. He said that people have been welcoming the decision as it would develop the region.

