TDP creating unnecessary drama over the container at CM camp office, says YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy

March 27, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSR Congress Party North Andhra Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

YSR Congress Party North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are creating unnecessary drama over the ‘container’ which had gone to the CM camp office.

Speaking to the media during an election campaign at Visakhapatnam South Constituency on March 27 (Wednesday), Mr. Subba Reddy said that the CM camp office consists of a number of government departments and the container may have transported the required goods to the offices. He refuted the claims of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh of having narcotic drugs or money in the container. He said that people are very well aware that the container which was caught at Visakhapatnam belongs to the relatives of Mr. Lokesh.

