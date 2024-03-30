TDP candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao vows to make Bheemunipatnam a role model constituency in Andhra Pradesh

March 30, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Education Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the TDP will strive to make the Assembly constituency a role model with all amenities in the State. He said that apart from the ‘Super Six’ manifesto of the TDP, he would come up with a special manifesto for Bheemunipatnam after holding discussions with leaders and residents on the necessities of the constituency.

After announcement of his candidature, Mr. Srinivasa Rao visited Simhachalam and offered prayers to the main deity, before heading to his camp office at Bheemunipatnam.

Speaking to the local media, he said that Bheemunipatnam saw a lot of a development activities during the TDP regime in 2014-19, when he worked as the MLA. He said that about ₹45 crore was spent for development of Simhachalam.

He said that ‘Bheemunipatnam Development Forum’ will be formed soon in which he would include leaders, locals and other members from the constituency to prepare an action plan to develop the constituency. He said that people are eagerly waiting to give a ‘send off’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and they want the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to form the new government. He said that the alliance will bring back the past glory of the State.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao thanked the supporters for organising the reception after confirmation of his candidature. He said that he would conduct a meeting with the party workers, supporters and other cadre to discuss about the action plan on campaigning.

Unhappiness over non-allocation of ticket

Meanwhile, supporters of TDP Bheemunipatnam in-charge Korada Raja Babu expressed their unhappiness over non-allocation of the party ticket to him. At a meeting at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday, they said that Mr. Raja Babu has been working hard for the party for the last five years, but was not given the ticket. They demanded that the TDP high command to reconsider the decision.

Apart from the TDP cadre, supporters of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Bheemunipatnam in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep too expressed their displeasure over the seat not being allocated to the JSP. They said that it was Mr. Sandeep who worked for the constituency and has raised his voice against the atrocities of the government.

‘Fake promises’

Meanwhile, the present sitting MLA & Bheemunipatnam YSRCP MLA candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao continued his campaign in Ward 89, here. He visited door-to-door and appealed to the voters not to believe the words of the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that the TDP is luring voters in the name of fake promises. During the TDP rule in 2014-19, they had failed to implement their assurances in the manifesto, he alleged and urged people to vote for the YSR Congress Party.