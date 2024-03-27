TDP-BJP-JSP alliance finding it tough to finalise candidate for Paderu Assembly constituency in ASR district

March 27, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Paderu is the only Assembly constituency from Alluri Sitharama Raju district, where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – Jana Sena Party (JSP) -Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance has not announced any candidate yet and it is finding it tough to finalise one.

As part of the alliance, BJP is reportedly trying to field its candidate from the Assembly constituency. The YSRCP has already announced Matsyaraju Visweswara Raju as its candidate from the constituency.

Earlier, the TDP reportedly planned to field former MLA Giddi Eswari as the candidate. After the alliance was formed, the BJP is reportedly allocated the ticket. Names of Girijan Morcha president and senior BJP leader Kurusa Umamaheswara Rao and a few others are doing rounds as the probable candidates. Local BJP leaders are seeking ticket to contest from Araku Assembly rather than from Paderu Assembly constituency considering the vote bank and other calculations. But, the TDP has already finalised senior TDP leader Siyyari Donnu Dora as the candidate from Araku Assembly seat and he has started preparations.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadre and the supporters of former MLA Giddi Eswari have been demanding a ticket to the leader. They say that Ms. Eswari has been raising her voice against the atrocities of the YSRCP government for the past five years. But, it may also be noted that TDP has not won in Paderu Assembly constituency in the last two decades. Former MLA and Minister M. Manikumari had won during the 1999 elections from the party. In Araku constituency, TDP leader Siveri Soma won in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, Kidari Sarveswara Rao had won from the YSRCP, but he had shifted loyalties to the TDP later.

Five mandals – Paderu, GK Veedhi, Koyyuru, Chintapalli and G Madugula - come under Paderu Assembly constituency. It has 2.44 lakh voters, including 1.26 lakh women voters.

The YSRCP has fielded Chetti Tanuja Rani from the Araku Lok Sabha seat. Ms Tanuja Rani is the daughter-in-law of Araku sitting MLA Chetti Phalguna. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has finalised former MLA Kothapalle Geetha from the BJP as contestant for the seat.