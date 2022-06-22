Take steps to prevent maternal deaths, Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the Health Department officials to take steps to prevent maternal deaths. He conducted a review meeting on the issue at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He said that the ANMs and ASHA workers should visit the houses of pregnant women from time to time and check on their health condition. Cases of pregnant women with blood pressure, vomiting and fits should not be neglected, he said. ANMs should take the responsibility to admit pregnant women after 32 weeks in hospitals without fail, he reminded. The Collector also said that the doctors, Health Department officials, ANMs and ASHA workers should suggest steps to be taken for safe deliveries to the pregnant women.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.