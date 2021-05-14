Take over makeshift hospital built by steel plant, CITU urges officials

‘Immediately recruit doctors and staff for the facility’

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have urged the district administration to takeover the 1,000-bed hospital that was readied by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) with immediate effect and declare it as a COVID hospital.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that based on the directive of the Ministry of Steel, the VSP has built the makeshift hospital at Gurajada Kalakshetram on a war-footing and about 200 beds with oxygen supply is already ready for takeover.

Though the facility and infrastructure, including oxygen, will be supplied by the VSP, it is the responsibility of the State government or the district administration to take over the facility by providing the required staffing, he said.

Mr. Narasinga Rao, said that since the pandemic was raging and there is a dire need for oxygenated beds, the district administration should immediately recruit the required staff and doctors for the facility.

“Now we have 200 beds ready for occupancy, the remaining 800 will be set up in phases,” said a senior official from the VSP adding that there will be no dearth of oxygen supply.

Pointing out that there was serious shortage of doctors and nurses, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the State government had made a big mistake in sacking 500 contract nurses who were recruited during the first wave.

He said that about 500 nurses in the age group of 20 to 23 years were recruited by the State government for Visakhapatnam district, when the pandemic was raging during the first wave last year.

They were recruited in August, 2020, for a consolidated pay of ₹24,000 and later terminated without notice on November 27, under the pretext that COVID graph has fallen. They were also not paid the salary for the last three months, he said.