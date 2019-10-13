Table tennis tourney begins

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao along with MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana inaugurated the two-day AP State Table Tennis Open Tournament at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium, which is being organised by Rotary Club, Bank of Baroda, and a few others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that Visakhapatnam is not only emerging as an important destination for tourism, but also for sports. Stressing that the State government is giving much importance to sports, he said that a sports complex is being set up at Aganampudi in over 150 acres to host national and international events. He also said that CM Cup (Football) is going to be held on October 14,15 and 16 in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Satyanarayana appreciated the organisers for the event. The tournament is open for all the three categories of players namely Cadet, Juniors, Sub-Juniors. Players from all the table tennis Institutions from all the districts of the State are taking part. The matches will be witnessed and judged by a panel of judges.