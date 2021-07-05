Visakhapatnam

Suspecting fidelity, man sets wife ablaze

Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man allegedly set her ablaze at Kanduluguddi village in Gannela panchayat under Araku Valley Police Station limits in the district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Korra Gunamma, a resident of Kanduluguddi village.

According to reports, Gunnamma and her husband K Lavakusa reportedly used to have disputes quite often. Lavakusa allegedly doused his wife with diesel and set fire. The woman was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) where she died while undergoing treatment in the evening. The accused is absconding. The police registered a case and efforts were on to nab the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 1:11:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/suspecting-fidelity-man-sets-wife-ablaze/article35140195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY