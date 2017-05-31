‘Sujala Sravanti will assureirrigation for upland area’

Thanking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning of the Phase I of Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti at the Mahanadu, R&B Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has expressed the confidence that it will be completed by the end of 2018.

Personally it gave him a lot of satisfaction since he moved the resolution for the project on the third day of Mahanadu, he said. Investigation would begin once the Cabinet gave its approval, he said.

The cost, ₹ 2.142, includes project execution as well as land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation.

Water will be lifted from the Polavaram left main canal at Jammadulapalem near Tallapalem to the Pedapudi reservoir in Butchaiapeta mandal.

Five villages including S L Nagaram and Pangidi would have to be totally evacuated to take up the project, the Minister said addressing a press conference with Chodavaram MLA K.S.N.S. Raju and Visakhapatnam East MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu here.

About 2200 acres had to be acquired for the project and canals and a good relief and rehabilitation package would be given, he said.

Around 1.38 lakh acres in the upland area in five Assembly constituencies and eight mandals would be brought under assured irrigation with the project materialising and the villages all along would get drinking water, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said. The project would use the surplus water of 11 tmcft after allocation to Yeleru reservoir and Yeleru ayacut, he said.

Recalling the movement of former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna for Raiwada reservoir water to farmers, he said he had agitated but the TDP government would make it a reality once the Sujala Sravanti was completed.

Mahanadu a big success

The Minister termed Mahandu a huge success and the best so far. He had participated in all the Mahanadus since the inception of the party, he said recalling how NTR turned into the party’s annual festival.

Heading the Food Committee, he received praise for the arrangements with nearly 90,000 taking the food on the first two days. Around 1000 persons were brought for cooking food from Vijayawada.

The police worked well in traffic regulation and volunteers of TDP saw to the comfort of the leaders and cadres.