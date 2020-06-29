‘Suicide bid’: woman, children rescued

A woman along with her two children (son and daughter) allegedly attempted suicide at RK Beach here on Sunday night.

While the woman with her children was entering into the waters reportedly to end life, the lifeguards at the beach rescued the trio from drowning. They were shifted to police station after administering first aid and the woman claimed that she took the decision due to alleged harassments from her husband. The Three-Town police counselled the woman and her husband.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No.100.