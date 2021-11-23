‘Subhojanam’ completes 10 years at KGH

Doctors laud Hare Krishna Movement

The ‘Subhojanam’ programme, which was launched by Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, in association with Touch Stone Charities, at the King George Hospital (KGH) here, completed 10 years on Monday.

Syama Prasad Pigilam, Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Services, Vijayawada, P. Mythili, Superintendent of KGH, Syama Madhava Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, and Vijaya Sekhar, RMO, KGH, participated in the 10th anniversary meal distribution programme.

Dr. Syama Prasad recalled that at the launch of Subhojanam 10 years ago, he was the Superintendent of KGH, and said it was his good fortune to serve the first-day meal on that day (November 21, 2011) and the 10th anniversary meal today. He appreciated the services of the Hare Krishna Movement towards poor patient attendants in the KGH, through its service of serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 365 days, a year.

Dr. Mythili recalled the yeomen services of the organisation to poor patient attendants, particularly during the pandemic. The organisers said they had served meals to 30 lakhs patients at KGH and also at other hospitals in the State during the last 10 years.

Hare Krishna Movement president Niskinchana Dasa appreciated donors for supporting the programme.

Yadhuraja Dasao of Hare Krishna Movement said that interested donors can contact for Subhojanam donations on the mobile no. 8184887108.