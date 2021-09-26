Visakhapatnam

Subhadra elected as the ZP chief

Celebration time: J. Subhadra greeting the YSRCP workers at the Zilla Parishad Hall in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Araku MP Madhavi and MLA Ch. Phalguna are seen.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Jallapalli Subhadra, who won the ZPTC seat from Munchingput (YSR Congress Party), was unanimously elected as the new Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Visakhapatnam district, here on Saturday. Similarly, Sabbavaram ZPTC member T. Apparao and Anakapalle ZPTC member V. Satyavathi were elected as Deputy Chairpersons during the election, which was held here on Saturday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has announced their names.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected ZPTC members was held in the hall.

Speaking after the election, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that for the first time, a tribal woman from PVTG community has been elected as the ZP Chairperson. He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. He also thanked people of the district for giving a good victory to the party in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. He said that as per reservations, the candidates were nominated.

The Minister said that the newly-elected ZPTC members should focus on the issues of public and must strive hard for the overall development of the district.

Ms. Subhadra thanked the Chief Minister and said that she would strive hard to ensure all welfare schemes of the government reach the beneficiaries. She said that she would also work hard for the development of tribal region.

Arku MP G. Madhavi, Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath, Madugula MLA, B Mutyala Naidu, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna and others were present.


