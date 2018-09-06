Students don the roles of their ‘gurus’

Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu paying tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Schoolchildren donned the role of their ‘gurus’ as they taught to the students of lower classes on the Teacher’s Day that was celebrated at all educational institutions across the city with a pomp and gaiety on Wednesday.

Dressed in colourful attires, children going to schools were a visual treat in almost all thoroughfares in the city.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu participated as the chief guest at the celebrations held at Zilla Parishad Hall. “Teachers must learn new things regularly to emerge as good academicians. They must take inspiration from former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who, all through his life, had strived for promotion of education with values,” he said.

‘Gurukul’ school

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan, he said the teachers must not gorget that they were the architect of the future generations. He recalled that former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had launched ‘Gurukul’ schools for the first time in the State.

Collector Pravin Kumar briefed about the various schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of students.

Earlier, the Minister and the Collector garlanded a statue of Dr. Radhakrishnan. ZP CEO Ramana Murthy and DEO Lingeswara Reddy were present.

As many as 54 ‘best teachers’ were felicitated on the occasion.

At AU High School, the students celebrated by cutting a cake and taking selfies with their teachers. The girls, dressed in colourful saris, had fun playing the role of their ‘gurus’.

At Andhra Medical College (AMC), the day was celebrated in a grand way. Five former Professors of the college were felicitated

At PRISM College, D. Dakshina Murthy, Secretary and Correspondent of Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and P.G Courses shared his lifetime experiences as a teacher.

“A teacher’s role comes with big responsibilities and teachers need to be accountable to both parents and students,” he said. College Correspondent D. Satyanarayana Reddy was present.

At DIET, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation, T. Babu Rao Naidu motivated the students to work hard. Former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University K.V. Ramana, Secretary and Correspondent of the college Dadi Ratnakar and principal Ch. S. Naga Prasad participated.

Ramakrishna School and Sri Ramakrishna School, NAD Kotha Road, jointly organised the celebrations too.

At Eastern Naval Command, a special programme was organised to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the teachers of 14 CBSE-affiliated schools.

Principals and teachers from Sainik School, Korukonda, Navy Children School, six Kendriya Vidyalayas, Visvodaya High School, Sankalp and Little Angels School attended the function.

Best Academics Trophy

Vice-Admiral M.S. Pawar, Chief of Staff, ENC awarded the ‘Best in Academics Trophy’ for the 2017-18 academic year to Navy Children School, Visakhapatnam, which won the trophy for the fourth successive time for best performance in Class X and XII board examinations amongst the CBSE affiliated schools under the administration of ENC.

Navy Children School Principal Parul Kumar accepted the trophy on behalf of the school.

At Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, its Director Kadali Satya Vara Prasad commended the services of teachers at a meeting organised at the hospital. Describing parents as the first teachers for a child, he underlined the need to respect all teachers, who had helped us from the primary to PG and higher levels of education. Medical Cell Superintendent Bhavani, RMO Vijay Shekar, Dr. Chakravarthi, Dr. Rajasekhar Kennedy and Dr. M. Bharati were present.