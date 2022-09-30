Student from Visakhapatnam to speak in Parliament

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 19:28 IST

Sunidhi Roy to speak about Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to independent India on October 2

Sunidhi Roy, a student from Andhra University affiliated college, St. Joseph College for Women (A), got selected to participate in a programme which is going to be held at Parliament, New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2. According to the officials from AU, the programme is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, where the student will speak about Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to independent India in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is one of the 35 youths selected through Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK). She was selected from the State based on her success in National Youth Parliament competitions jointly held by NSS-NYK. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P. V. G. D. Prasad Reddy congratulated Sunidhi on the occasion. AU NSS Programme Coordinator Harnath, St. Joseph College Principal Shyji were present.



