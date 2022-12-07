Student escapes with injuries in a train accident, near Visakhapatnam

  1. EPaper
She was caught in a gap between the platform and the train while alighting from a train at Duvvada railway station.

December 07, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student went through a harrowing experience after being caught in the gap between the platform and the train while alighting from a train at Duvvada railway station, near Visakhapatnam, on December 7.

M. Shashikala, 20, of Annavaram is studying MCA at a private college and shuttles between Annavaram and Duvvada every day. She took the Guntur-Rayagada Express on December 7 to go to her college. She slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train. The railway personnel immediately rushed to her rescue and had a tough time in pulling her out safely. The platform had to be cut open to rescue the girl. She was rushed to the KIMS ICON Hospital at Sheelanagar.

The college staff and students rushed to the hospital on getting information. She is said to have sustained internal injuries. The Guntur-Rayagada express was delayed by 20 minutes due to the incident.

