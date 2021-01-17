Stop arrests under UAPA, Centre urged

People’s organisations to stage protest on January 20

Members of various people’s organisations and rights activists on Saturday demanded that the government stop arrests under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and also immediately quash all the FIRs registered against them. They also demanded that the government release the activists who were arrested under this Act.

The members under the leadership of People’s Organisation leader P. Chandrasekhar held a meet over UAPA at the CPI office at Allipuram, here on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting, the members said that they would stage a dharna on January 20 at Gandhi Statue, GVMC building, condemning UAPA arrests.

During the meet, the members also decided to stage agitations to ensure freedom of speech. CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, People’s Organisation leader K.P. Subbarao Venkata Lakshmi from progressive Organisation for Women (POW), M. Venkateswarlu from Indian Federation of Trade Unions, and a few others were present.