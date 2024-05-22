GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steel plant employee ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A RINL-VSP employee T. Chiranjeevi (56) reportedly ended life in his quarter, sector 11 of Steel Plant Township here on Tuesday. He was a non-executive (technician in SMS-1) of the plant.

Steel Plant circle inspector Srinivasa Rao said, “Yes, we have a report of an RINL-VSP employee Chiranjeevi ending life. Case has been registered. Investigation is on.”

According to sources, Chiranjeevi took the drastic action at around 11.40 a.m. at his residence. His family members including wife and children were out of the city. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

