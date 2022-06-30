Sreedhar takes over as Scientist-in-Charge of CIFT in Visakhapatnam

U. Sreedhar, Principal Scientist, took over over as Scientist-in-Charge of the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Visakhapatnam here on Thursday.

Dr Sreedhar has nearly 25 years of research experience in harvest fisheries. He has done his Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Marine Sciences from Acharya Nagarjuna University and Post-Graduation in Marine Sciences from Bombay University. He worked in the Mumbai base of FSI and ICAR-CIFT research stations at Veraval, Gujarat and in Visakhapatnam. He explored the deeper waters of the Indian EEZ (Beyond 300m-1100m) and studied the biology of deep-sea fishes, he participated in five deep sea cruises of FORV Sagar Sampada as Chief Scientist and 10 cruises in FSI research vessel from both the coasts as Cruise leader.

He is involved in research pertaining to long-term sustainability of fishery resources, protection of biodiversity, environmental safety, energy conservation in fish harvesting, fishery legislation, protection of endangered species, fishery enhancement, selective fishing gear and practices, and environment-friendly fish harvesting systems.