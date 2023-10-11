HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sreedevi Devireddy elected second vice-chairperson of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce for A.P. and Telangana

October 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University Venture Development Centre Director Sreedevi Devireddy has been elected as the second vice-chairperson of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chapter.

The IACC, established in 1968, is the apex bilateral Chamber synergising India-US Economic Engagement and has a pan-India presence with around 1,500 plus members, representing a cross-section of US and Indian Industries.

Ms. Devireddy, the newly-elected second vice-chairperson, holds the distinction of being the first woman to assume a leadership role within IACC - A.P. and Telangana.

With a background as a National Entrepreneurship Awardee and a Chevening Research and Innovation Fellow from Oxford University, UK, she currently leads the Venture Development Centre at GITAM University as its Director.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.